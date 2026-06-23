Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Your reports are false': Bombay High Court to state govt on water scarcity in rural Maharashtra

The court was hearing petitions over the issue of deaths of infants, pregnant and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in Melghat
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 14:59 IST
MaharashtraBombay High Courtwater scarcity

Follow us on :

Follow Us