'Your reports are false': Bombay High Court to state govt on water scarcity in rural Maharashtra

<p>Mumbai: In a blunt observation, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> on Tuesday said the reports submitted by the Maharashtra government about the supply of potable water to villages across the state were false, and the ground reality was different.</p>.<p>A day before, the bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata had expressed concern over the water scarcity, especially in the tribal belt of Melghat in Amravati district, and asked the government to submit its policies on supply of drinking water to such areas.</p>.Community-driven stepwell revival in Rajasthan eases water scarcity.<p>The court was hearing petitions over the issue of deaths of infants, pregnant and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in Melghat. The petitioners had informed the bench earlier that amid soaring summer temperatures, the area was severely affected due to shortage of clean and potable water, and 13 persons had died due to the consumption of contaminated water.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, additional government pleader Pooja Joshi informed the bench that water tankers were being provided to all villages in the state periodically.</p><p>The court, however, noted that villages in Amravati district were not getting adequate clean and drinking water supply, due to which several persons there had fallen ill or died.</p>.Maharashtra braces for water stress, agrarian challenges as monsoon session begins.<p>"If the government is saying water is being provided, then why are such incidents occurring? Your reports are false. They are clearly prepared by officers sitting here in their office. The ground reality is different," the HC said.</p>.<p>According to locals, water tankers come once in eight days, it said, asking why villagers would lie about the situation.</p>.<p>Joshi assured the court that water would be supplied regularly.</p>.Delayed rains likely to hit sowing of kharif crops, 111 districts identified as most vulnerable: Agriculture minister.<p>The court then asked the government to consider supplying water house-to-house instead of offloading tankers in village wells.</p>.<p>It also asked the petitioners' lawyers to submit the names of villages where water is being supplied only once a week, adjourning the hearing to Thursday. </p>