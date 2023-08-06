You're at right place after long time: Amit Shah tells Ajit Pawar in Pune

You are at the right place now, Union Home Minister and BJP’s strategist Amit Shah told Ajit Pawar on Sunday more than a month after he led a rebellion in the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP to join the NDA coalition and become the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.
Shah’s comments came in Pune when he was speaking at the launch of the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office (CRCS) in Pune in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The visit of Shah to Pune is politically significant as it came just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune and attended a couple of events with the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar trio, steering the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition in the state.
“Ajit Dada has come (to the NDA) and it is for the first time after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister that we are sharing the stage. Bahut salon ke baad aap sahi jagah me hai, yeh sahi jagah hai lekin apne bahut der kar di (I want to tell you that after a long time, you are sitting at the right place now. This was the right place but you were late to join),” said Shah.
Earlier speaking on the occasion, the junior Pawar said: “Amit Shah is the damaad of Maharashtra and people have special love for sasural.”
Shah’s wife Sonal Shah hails from Kolhapur.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Not only is Amit Shah the damaad of Maharashtra but his birthplace is in Mumbai. He also started his factory initially in Maharashtra. His janmabhoomi (birthplace) is Maharashtra. Some part of his karmabhoomi (workplace) too is Maharashtra.”
It may be mentioned, Ajit Pawar led a rebellion against his uncle and switched over to NDA (or Mahayuti in Maharashtra) on June 2 to become the Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Ajit Pawar, eight NCP members were inducted as Cabinet ministers.