You're at right place after long time: Amit Shah tells Ajit Pawar in Pune

You are at the right place now, Union Home Minister and BJP’s strategist Amit Shah told Ajit Pawar on Sunday more than a month after he led a rebellion in the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP to join the NDA coalition and become the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Shah’s comments came in Pune when he was speaking at the launch of the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office (CRCS) in Pune in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The visit of Shah to Pune is politically significant as it came just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune and attended a couple of events with the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar trio, steering the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition in the state.