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Youth arrested in Amravati for sexually assaulting girls, making videos viral

The Amravati Rural police have launched probe into the case and requested victims to come forward and lodge complaints.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeMaharashtra NewsViral videoArrestamravati

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