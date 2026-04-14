<p>Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light in Maharashtra’s Amravati district where police arrested a youth for allegedly sexually exploiting over 180 girls and making 350-odd videos viral on social media platforms. </p><p>The Amravati Rural police have launched massive investigations into the case and requested victims to come forward and lodge complaints. </p>.Bengaluru: Assistant commissioner files case against man for harassing staff, obstructing work .<p>“There are around 180 victims, the majority Hindus. Some victims are Muslims. Some of the victims are minors,” BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Bonde told reporters after flagging the issue to the Maharashtra police.</p><p>The Paratwada police station has arrested Ayan Ahmed, a 19-year-old from the Amravati district. </p><p>The boy is also connected with a political party. </p><p>A local court has remanded him to police custody till April 21. </p><p>Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand is personally investigating the matter. </p><p>“We want the victims to come forward with complaints. We will maintain confidentiality and identities will be protected. The complainants will only have to meet two persons: a lady investigation officer and a judge for (recording of statements),” he said. </p><p>“We are investigating whether more than one accused is involved in the case,” he said. </p><p>Inspector Suresh Mhaske of Paratwada police station said that one accused was arrested and sent to a week’s remand by the court. </p><p>“We have to establish the case technically,” he said. </p><p>So far, seven victims have been confirmed through the videos and screenshots. </p><p>Bonde said that he has submitted a complaint to the police as a Rajya Sabha member because victims have not come forward on their own. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state’s Home Minister, asked the Amravati Rural police to take suo moto action based on the evidence in the public domain. </p><p>“Let me tell you, it is not about one or two persons being involved. There seems to be an organised racket. The photos and videos were circulated on WhatsApp and Snapchat,” he said, adding that the victims were from Paratwada and Chikaldhara and some other places. </p>