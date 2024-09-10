Yugendra Pawar launches march in Baramati challenging Ajit's supremacy ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai: With the blessings of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, another grand nephew of the Maratha strongman has set sail to challenge the supremacy of Ajit Pawar in Baramati in the run up to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The NCP (SP) is contemplating fielding Yugendra from Baramati against Ajit, the seven-time MLA and five-time Deputy Chief Minister or his son Jay Pawar, who may make his debut.

Thus, Baramati is once again headed for a Pawar vs Pawar battle.

In Lok Sabha polls, Ajit had fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar, who lost to sitting MP Supriya Sule, who won the polls for fourth time.

Yugendra is the son of Ajit's younger brother Sriniwas Pawar.