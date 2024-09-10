Yugendra Pawar launches march in Baramati challenging Ajit's supremacy ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai: With the blessings of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, another grand nephew of the Maratha strongman has set sail to challenge the supremacy of Ajit Pawar in Baramati in the run up to the Maharashtra assembly elections.
The NCP (SP) is contemplating fielding Yugendra from Baramati against Ajit, the seven-time MLA and five-time Deputy Chief Minister or his son Jay Pawar, who may make his debut.
Thus, Baramati is once again headed for a Pawar vs Pawar battle.
In Lok Sabha polls, Ajit had fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar, who lost to sitting MP Supriya Sule, who won the polls for fourth time.
Yugendra is the son of Ajit's younger brother Sriniwas Pawar.
During the Lok Sabha polls, Yugendra had campaigned for Supriya Sule while his father Shriniwas Pawar slammed his brother Ajit for raising a banner of revolt against their uncle Sharad Pawar and later claiming the real NCP party and iconic clock symbol.
On Tuesday, Yugendra launched his Swabhiman Yatra from the Maruti temple at Kanheri in Baramati.
“During the Yatra, I would go from village to village and house to house, interact with people, know their issues, take it ahead,” said Yugendra.
There are over 200 villages in Baramati, and several hamlets and this yatra would continue for at least two weeks.
“I have started the Swabhiman Yatra with the blessings of Sharad Pawar Saheb and guidance of Supriya Tai,” he said. “Pawar Saheb always tells us to be with the people we are just doing that,” he said.
To a question, he said that he would also seek blessings of Ajit.
Asked about statements of Ajit for the past couple of months, he said, “He is my uncle. I cannot comment.”
