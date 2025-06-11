Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Zeeshan Akhtar, conspirator in Baba Siddique murder case, held in Canada

Akhtar (22) was held in a fake passport case, according to sources.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us