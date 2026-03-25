Zero FIR in Karnataka over Ajit Pawar's death: They don't have jurisdiction, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

<p>In what could snowball into a major political issue between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the neighbouring state has no jurisdiction to register a Zero FIR into the Baramati plane crash.</p><p>The Zero FIR has been done with a purpose to defame Maharashtra, Fadnavis said. </p><p>This comes a day after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed that he had to get<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/zero-fir-filed-in-bengaluru-alleging-conspiracy-behind-ajit-pawars-death-3943097"> registered a 'zero FIR' in neighbouring Karnataka</a> as police in Maharashtra refused to register a First Information Report on his complaint.</p>