Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Zero FIR in Karnataka over Ajit Pawar's death: They don't have jurisdiction, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

The Zero FIR has been done with a purpose to defame Maharashtra, Fadnavis said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 13:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 13:24 IST
Bengaluru newsDevendra FadnavisAjit PawarFIR

Follow us on :

Follow Us