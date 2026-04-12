<p>Mumbai: Amid sensational cases of sexual harassment and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/religious-conversion">religious conversion</a> emerging from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS </a>Nashik, the IT major on Sunday said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. </p><p>It added that swift action was taken vis-a-vis the Nashik incident with the employees under scanner placed under suspension pending inquiry. </p><p>“As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated have been suspended pending an enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation,” the TCS said. </p><p>“TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace,” the Mumbai-headquartered IT major added. </p>.BJP targets Congress over ‘roadblocks’ to women’s quota, calls Parliament session a ‘test’ for Opposition.<p>Last week, the Nashik police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, had described the incident as “very serious” and appreciated how the Nashik police exposed it. </p><p>The incidents were reported between 2022-26 and so far nine FIRs have been registered. </p><p>The accused were identified as Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif and Ansari.</p>