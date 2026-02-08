Menu
ZP polls: Three suspended as Sena MLA votes in presence of minor son in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Collector Swami said he had ordered a probe into the incident after he came to know about it from the viral video and through the media.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 14:43 IST
Published 08 February 2026, 14:43 IST
