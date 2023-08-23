Mahatma Gandhi, Chandrayaan, cheetahs and traditional medicines - President Ramaphosa reacts to PM Modi's address at BRICS Summit

"We would like to congratulate India, particularly as you speak about the need for cooperation in space. In a few hours, India’s spacecraft Chandrayaan 3 will be landing on the moon. We congratulate you. This for us as the BRICS family is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you and join you in the joy of this great achievement. We also thank you for making the proposal that there should perhaps be a BRICS space cooperation system which is a very forward-looking proposal," the President said.