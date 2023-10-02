Mahatma Gandhi's legacy extends far beyond the boundaries of India: CJI Chandrachud

"Bapu’s life has left an indelible mark on humanity. His understanding of non-violence as the foundation for the search for truth, his vision of a united and harmonious world, and his advocacy for sustainability, social justice, and equality continue to guide us in our pursuit of a better future. His belief in “Vasudev Kutumbakam”, (which means “the entire world is one family”) encourages us to believe that we all are citizens of one world, and that we must remain conscious of global issues,” he added.