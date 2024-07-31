'Mahaul' in Congress' favour, don't be complacent, over confident: Sonia Gandhi's advice to party leaders on upcoming polls

New Delhi: With Assembly polls in four states coming up in the next few months, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the ‘mahaul’ (mood) is in her party's favour but warned leaders against being “complacent and over-confident”.

Insisting that they must sustain the “momentum and goodwill” that had been generated for them in the Lok Sabha elections, she said the national politics will “undergo a transformation” if the Congress performs well in the Assembly elections.

Her comments at the CPP General Body at the Central Hall in Samvidhan Sadan, came as Congress and its allies believe that I.N.D.I.A bloc stands a chance to oust BJP and return to power in Maharashtra and Haryana and retain power in Jharkhand.