JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mahua Moitra appointed as Trinamool district president amid 'cash-for-question' fiasco

Moitra’s appointment, as apparent, reaffirms party’s backing for her, despite the fact that the Trinamool leaders have preferred a calculated silence about the controversy that has brought the MP to the centrestage of national politics.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 13:59 IST

Follow Us

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, currently troubled by the alleged “cash-for-question” fiasco, has been made a district president by her party, the Trinamool Congress.

“Thank you Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress for appointing me district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar,” Moitra expressed gratitude towards her party in a post on X, on Monday.

A party update, on Monday, shared the “list of new district (mother) presidents across West Bengal”. The party also announced the appointments of a few members to the post of state secretary. Moitra has been appointed the district president of Nadia-Krishnanagar, as per the list of 35 (organisational) districts.

Moitra’s appointment, as apparent, reaffirms party’s backing for her, despite the fact that the Trinamool leaders have preferred a calculated silence about the controversy that has brought the MP to the centrestage of national politics.

The latest development for Moitra comes as a shot in the arm. On Thursday, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee had said that she is “competent enough” to fight her battle.

Banerjee, then, had stated that several BJP MPs with pending ethics committee cases, are yet to be heard. He had questioned how an MP can be removed from the post for raising questions, and for countering government actions, and questioned expulsion in absence of evidence, given that the matter is a subject of investigation. “I feel Mahua Moitra is competent enough to fight her battle, on her own,” Banerjee had said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 November 2023, 13:59 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressMahua Moitra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT