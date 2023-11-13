Mahua Moitra appointed as Trinamool district president amid 'cash-for-question' fiasco

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, currently troubled by the alleged “cash-for-question” fiasco, has been made a district president by her party, the Trinamool Congress.
“Thank you Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress for appointing me district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar,” Moitra expressed gratitude towards her party in a post on X, on Monday.
A party update, on Monday, shared the “list of new district (mother) presidents across West Bengal”. The party also announced the appointments of a few members to the post of state secretary. Moitra has been appointed the district president of Nadia-Krishnanagar, as per the list of 35 (organisational) districts.
Moitra’s appointment, as apparent, reaffirms party’s backing for her, despite the fact that the Trinamool leaders have preferred a calculated silence about the controversy that has brought the MP to the centrestage of national politics.
The latest development for Moitra comes as a shot in the arm. On Thursday, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee had said that she is “competent enough” to fight her battle.
Banerjee, then, had stated that several BJP MPs with pending ethics committee cases, are yet to be heard. He had questioned how an MP can be removed from the post for raising questions, and for countering government actions, and questioned expulsion in absence of evidence, given that the matter is a subject of investigation. “I feel Mahua Moitra is competent enough to fight her battle, on her own,” Banerjee had said.