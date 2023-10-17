Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC to restrain BJP MP, lawyer, media from circulating 'defamatory' content against her

Moitra said the lawyer was her close friend and recently, the cessation of this friendship soon took an acrimonious turn and he 'resorted to sending vile, threatening, vulgar messages to the plaintiff and also trespassed into plaintiff's official residence and stole some personal possessions of the plaintiff including her pet dog- Henry (the same was returned later). Against such actions, the plaintiff had filed two police complaints... and the same were later withdrawn by the plaintiff on account of settlement talks'.