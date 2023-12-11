JOIN US
Homeindia

Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha

On Dec 8, the Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over 'cash-for-query' allegations, after the report of the Ethics Committee recommended the same.
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 07:54 IST

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, LiveLaw reported.

On Dec 8, the Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over 'cash-for-query' allegations, after the report of the Ethics Committee recommended the same. Moitra was not allowed to speak despite demands from Opposition MPs as members from both sides of the aisle clashed during discussions on her expulsion. Moitra later termed her ouster as ‘vastraharan’ and said that "this moment will lead to the end of the BJP".

More details to follow...

(With DHNS inputs)

(Published 11 December 2023, 07:54 IST)
