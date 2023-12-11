Mahua Moitra moves SC challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha

On Dec 8, the Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over 'cash-for-query' allegations, after the report of the Ethics Committee recommended the same. Moitra was not allowed to speak despite demands from Opposition MPs as members from both sides of the aisle clashed during discussions on her expulsion. Moitra later termed her ouster as ‘vastraharan’ and said that "this moment will lead to the end of the BJP".