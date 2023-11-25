Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI's preliminary enquiry

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha which was also looking into the allegations against Moitra has submitted its report which will be tabled in Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session.

The officials said the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.