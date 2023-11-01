Mahua Moitra's case more serious than 'cash-for-query scam' of 2005: Nishikant Dubey

At Gwalior, where he spoke to reporters, Dubey said that Moitra’s case is more serious that the ‘cash-for-questions’ scam of 2005 where questions were sold for Rs 10,000.

“MPs have been suspended in the Parliament for asking questions for ₹10,000. This (Moitra's case) is a much more serious matter than that,” he told reporters.

On Tuesday, Moitra wrote to the Ethics Committee seeking the right to cross examine both Jai Dehaderai as well as Hiranandani, and sought to know if the Ethics Committee is the right forum to take up a criminal case. She is set to appear in front of the committee on Thursday.

In a letter to the Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Sonkar, Moitra said that she was not allowed to appear in front of the committee at a later date despite requesting, even when fellow BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was to appear in front of the committee on a hate speech complaint in the floor of Lok Sabha, was allowed to do so.

“I wish to place on record that these double-standards reek of political motives and do little to enhance the credibility of the Privileges & Ethics Branch,” she wrote.