Mainstream media blacking out Congress, party using social network to connect with people: Supriya Shrinate

On how the Congress is utilising social media to reach out to the masses, she said, "The strategy is simple. We mirror exactly what we do on the ground. I don't think social media and politics are two divorced things, they are complimentary to each other."

She said that Congress's social media strategy is based broadly on four points 'to come out with only the truth and not indulge in fake news, to be fast in reaching out, to keep the narrative decent and related to the issues on the ground and create the content depending on the platform and audience, with videos taking a priority'.

Issues are chosen as per the region as relevance varies from place to place, with the party focussing on creating content in as many regional languages as possible, Shrinate claimed.