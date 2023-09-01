Major bureaucratic reshuffle: Vumlunmang Vualnam new civil aviation secy; Neeraj Mittal in telecom

"Arunish Chawla, IAS (BH:92), presently in the cadre, as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India with effect from October 01, 2023. The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers vice S. Aparna, IAS (GJ:88) upon her superannuation on October 31, 2023," it said.