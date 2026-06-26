'Major escalating threat': NCB flags tech-driven cross-border drug smuggling as drone drops rise sharply

<p>New Delhi: The "exponential" rise in number of delivery of banned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=drugs">drugs </a>using drones reflects the "growing operational maturity" of trafficking networks in unmanned aerial vehicles to circumvent traditional border controls, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Narcotics%20Control%20Bureau">Narcotics Control Bureau</a> (NCB) has said, acknowledging that it has emerged as a "major and rapidly escalating threat" along the Indo-Pak border.</p><p>In 2025, there were 305 cases -- 298 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=punjab">Punjab</a>, four in Jammu and Kashmir and three in Rajasthan -- in which the law enforcement agencies thwarted attempts to deliver drugs using drones. Around 468 kg of drugs being delivered using drones were seized last year.</p><p>"The scale of threat is underscored by the growth trajectory," the NCB 2025 annual report said, referring to three cases in 2021 during which ten kg of drugs were seized. It rose to 35 cases (148 kg) in 2022 but declined to 28 (103 kg) in 2023, only to rise to 179 (236 kg)in 2024 and 305 (468 kg) last year.</p><p>Punjab accounted for 298 cases and 461 kg, including heroin (449.75 kg) methamphetamine (9.01 kg) and opium (2.65 kg).</p><p>In Jammu and Kashmir, 5.81 kg of heroin and 0.44 kg of opium were seized while in Rajasthan it was 2.16 kg of heroin.</p><p>The report said traffickers were increasingly leveraging technology and diversified logistics channels to evade detection, using dead drop methods, drones, darknet market, cryptocurrencies, courier services and maritime routes.</p>.Join hands to build a drug-free district, DC urges residents in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur .<p>Darknet cases numbered 110 between 2021 and 2025, with the NCB saying that it underscored that trafficking methods keep changing and intelligence-led investigations, international cooperation and improved digital and financial forensics and capacity building remain essential to disrupt such networks.</p><p>"Investigations by enforcement agencies show that syndicates use simple but effective methods: they run anonymous vendor accounts on darknet markets, use privacy OS tools to access hidden services, coordinate orders over encrypted apps and call-centre style teams, accepts payments in cryptocurrency or digital wallets, and hide shipments through international drop-shipping, re-shipping and postal parcel routes," the NCB said.</p><p>"Investigation in these cases revealed that trafficking syndicates are using greater sophistication in their operations to evade interdiction with vendors building reputations through star rating and re-shippers and overseas suppliers keeping the supply flowing to many Indian cities and remote areas," it said.</p><p>Between 2021 to 2025, the number of cases booked for drugs sent through parcels and couriers have shown a decline -- from 250 in 2021 to 174 in 2025.</p><p>While in 2021, 1,557 kg of drugs which were couriered or sent through parcel were seized it declined to 754 kg in 240 cases the next year but rose in 2023 to 1,098 kg from 241 cases. In 2024, it was 857 kg from 173 cases while last year in 174 cases, 972 kg of drugs using the courier/parcel route were seized. </p>