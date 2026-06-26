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'Major escalating threat': NCB flags tech-driven cross-border drug smuggling as drone drops rise sharply

In 2025, there were 305 cases -- 298 in Punjab, four in Jammu and Kashmir and three in Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsPunjabDrugsNarcotics Control Bureau

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