<p>Faridabad: More than 35 people were rushed to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospitals</a> with burns after a massive fire at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/factory">factory</a> in Sector 24 on Monday afternoon, officials said.</p>.<p>All of them were workers, except two, who were policemen involved in the firefight.</p>.<p>The fire broke out at around 4 pm when a spark landed in a drum filled with chemicals leading to a series of explosions.</p>.<p>Blaze spread quickly, engulfing the entire factory, and completely gutting a part of the factory, which used CNC machines to cut steel plates, officials said.</p>.Rajasthan fire: Vice President Radhakrishnan, PM Modi condole Bhiwadi factory deaths.<p>An eyewitness said that there were about 20-25 drums, which exploded one after another. Blasts reduced two-wheelers and cars parked within a 100-metre radius to smoldering skeletons.</p>.<p>Several fire brigade were pressed into operation. The conflagration had been put out by the time this report was filed.</p>.<p>Of the injured, 12 were admitted to the Badshah Khan Government Hospital and the rest to private hospitals.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the police launched an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/investigation">investigation</a> and are questioning the factory owner.</p>