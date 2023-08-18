Major General-ranked officers of Indian and Chinese armies meet in eastern Ladakh

But such a plan was under work as one of the confidence-building measures as the 19th round of senior military commanders meeting between the two armies earlier this week had failed to yield a breakthrough.

After the Lt Gen rank officers meeting that went on for 10 hours on Monday, New Delhi and Beijing issued a joint statement in which they said that both sides agreed to resolve “the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels”.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas."

The senior military commanders returned to the table of negotiation after four months, with New Delhi and Beijing discussing the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping having a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the BRICS summit, which would be hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.

Modi is also expecting to host Xi in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 for the G20 summit that he will chair.