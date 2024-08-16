Major rejig in Congress as it gears up for Assembly polls 2024

New Delhi: Congress on Friday night made strategic organisational appointments in Assembly poll-bound states Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, in what is seen as accommodating senior leaders and bringing new vigour to the campaign.

Senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, who was earlier Congress Legislature Party leader in Maharashtra, returned to Congress Working Committee as a member in place of Ashok Chavan who quit the party to join the BJP.

In a decision seen as a reach out to the minority community, the party also appointed Naseem Khan, a prominent Muslim leader in Maharashtra, as Special Invitee to the CWC besides choosing Syed Muzaffar Hussain as Working president of Maharashtra Congress.