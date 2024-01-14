Majority of Muslims in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya: RSS-linked Muslim body

"In the survey, 74 per cent Muslims openly gave their opinion in favour of Ram Mandir and 72 per cent Muslims gave their opinion in favour of the Modi government," the MRM said in a statement.

It claimed that 26 per cent Muslims "expressed" no confidence in the Modi government and talked about "religious fanaticism".

"These people admitted that Ram is a question of faith but they do not think that they will ever visit Ram temple, nor do they trust the Modi government," the MRM said.

The outfit said the 'Ram Jan Survey' was conducted by the Ayurveda Foundation Charitable Trust in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and other states in northeast, eliciting views of 10,000 people.

"Seventy per cent Muslims feel that India has emerged as a world power," the MRM claimed, citing the survey findings.

"On the other hand, there are some people in the country with such destructive and disruptive thinking who are engaged in spreading hatred instead of love. Their faces are Maulana Madani, (Asaduddin) Owaisi, Badruddin Ajmal, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, leaders of the Congress and the NCP," it alleged.

"The so-called Ulemas, Maulanas and opposition leaders who are trying to earn their political fortunes in the name of Islam should be completely boycotted," the MRM added.