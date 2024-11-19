Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Make capability building process more efficient: Rajnath to IAF

In an address at a conference of top commanders of the IAF, Singh commended the force for its dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 18:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 18:27 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghIndian Air Force

Follow us on :

Follow Us