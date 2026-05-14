<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal%20Governor%20R%20N%20Ravi">West Bengal Governor R N Ravi</a> on Thursday urged people of the state to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the collective endeavour to strengthen the country through “responsible choices” like conserving fuel, using public transport and moderating edible oil consumption.</p>.<p>Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, Modi had on May 10 called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.</p>.<p>The Governor also appealed to institutions, industries and workplaces to “encourage virtual meetings and work-from-home practices” wherever feasible, contributing to national resource conservation.</p>.'Use less fuel, carpool, work from home': PM Modi appeals to citizens amid West Asia crisis.<p>In a statement released by the Lok Bhavan, Ravi said: "I urge the sisters and brothers of West Bengal to join Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi in this collective national endeavour to strengthen Bharat through responsible choices, active public participation and a spirit of self-reliance.</p>.<p>“By conserving fuel, using public transport and carpooling, supporting ‘Vocal for Local’, promoting domestic tourism, using our resources responsibly, moderating edible oil consumption, reducing avoidable imports, making purchases such as gold judiciously, and encouraging natural farming, we strengthen the nation’s economic resilience and advance the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.” Ravi said when citizens participate with collective commitment and a spirit of service, every individual effort becomes a powerful force in nation-building.</p>.After push for work from home, PM Modi calls for online classes for schoolchildren to tackle fuel crisis.<p>“The strength of Bharat lies in Jan Bhagidari… Let us move forward together with unity, confidence and resolve in building a stronger and more resilient Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.</p>