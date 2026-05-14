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Make 'responsible choices' by conserving fuel, using public transport: Bengal Guv to people

The Governor also appealed to institutions and workplaces to “encourage virtual meetings and work-from-home practices” wherever feasible.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalPublic Transportfuel

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