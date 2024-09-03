Makers of Kangana's 'Emergency' move Bombay HC seeking release of physical copy of certification

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the makers of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, have approached the Bombay High Court seeking release of the physical copy of the certification of the film.

Bar and Bench reported that the makers of the film have alleged that CBFC has arbitrarily withheld the release of the film, following PILs in courts citing violation of the Cinematograph Act.

The film was scheduled to be released on September 6

A bench of Justice BP Collabawala and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla will hear the matter on Wednesday.