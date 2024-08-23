Makers of rubber products feel the heat of price hike

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the increase in the price of natural rubber has brought cheers to the scores of rubber planters in the country, mostly in Kerala, manufacturers of rubber products are feeling the heat.

Owing to the price increase, many manufacturers of products like gloves and balloons are now importing finished products while others are using synthetic rubber.

Rubber price, which is now around Rs 235 per kilogram, is crossing the Rs 200 mark almost after 13 years.

Aggrieved over the grim scenario, the manufacturers are urging the government to ease import duty on natural rubber and to regulate the import of finished products by enhancing duty. They also urge the government to take steps to enhance natural rubber production in the country by exploring plantations in new regions like the Konkan.