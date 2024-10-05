Malabar naval exercise to begin off Vizag coast from October 8

<p>Hyderabad: Maritime Exercise Malabar 2024 among navies of QUAD nations- India, USA, Australia, and Japan will take place from October 8 to 18, off the Visakhapatnam coast.</p><p>The Malabar exercise will begin with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the Sea Phase. Exercise Malabar, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the United States and Indian Navy, later was joined by Japan and Australia.</p><p>Malabar 2024 is expected to be the most comprehensive version of all editions so far, incorporating complex operational scenarios.</p>.Two women officers of Indian Navy start their round-the-world trip on a sailboat.<p>The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing MR, fighter aircraft and helicopters. </p><p>While Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the United States Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.</p><p>Japan will join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class Destroyer. Special Forces from all four nations will also be participating in the Exercise.</p><p>Malabar 2024 will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE). Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defense exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain.</p><p>A Distinguished Visitors’ Day has been planned for October 9 during the Harbour Phase, during which the delegations from all four nations would be hosted by Eastern Naval Command's commander in chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar</p>