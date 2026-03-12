<p>Malayalam superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Mohanlal </a>recently hailed Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Narendra Modi</a> and his leadership while speaking on the GDP@MyGov podcast. </p><p>The actor described PM Modi as a "true statesman" and "visionary leader" who deeply respects artists and creators. He further expressed that he was extremely fortunate to have met the leader multiple times. </p><p>Mohanlal said that he was proud to have been hosted at the PM residence.</p>.<p>"His dedication to our nation is truly inspiring. I have always admired his strength and clarity of vision. His wisdom and grace in leading India are commendable," the actor said.</p>.Actor Mohanlal interviews Kerala CM Vijayan ahead of Assembly polls.<p>He acknowledged that the way Modi overcomes crisis and leads the country to survive against all odds is something "every person should learn and adapt."</p>