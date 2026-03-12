Menu
india

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal hails PM Modi as 'visionary leader'

"His dedication to our nation is truly inspiring. I have always admired his strength and clarity of vision. His wisdom and grace in leading India are commendable," the actor said.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 07:12 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiTrendingMohanlal

