Maldives govt says it will not reveal agreement with India about troop repatriation

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, seen as a pro-China leader, has affirmed that no Indian military personnel, not even those in civilian clothing, would be present in his country after May 10.

Muizzu has maintained that the agreement that was signed with the Indian government in consensus of troops’ repatriation (and) the procedures to remove the Indian troops are progressing under this agreement, news portal Edition.mv reported.

Edition.mv’s quoted its sister concern, Mihaaru News, which had reached out to the Foreign Ministry, requesting information on the agreement reached between the two countries under the Right to Information Act.

“However, the Ministry's response had stated that they are unable to disclose a copy of the agreement and maintained that this is done in conformity with Article 29 of the Right to Information Act,” the portal said.

The Ministry’s response was delivered last Sunday, it said.