Maldives govt suspends three ministers over derogatory remarks against India, PM Modi

Maldives has suspended three of its ministers for using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insulting India.

The ministers - Malsha Sharif, Maryam Shiuna, and Mahzoom Majid - were suspended after a major row erupted over their remarks against PM Modi's social media post endorsing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

In a statement on Sunday, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the "derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” it said.

A row erupted on social media last week when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian government said it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

(With PTI inputs)