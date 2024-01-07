JOIN US
Homeindia

Maldives govt suspends three ministers over derogatory remarks against India, PM Modi

A row erupted on social media last week when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi.
Last Updated 07 January 2024, 12:04 IST

Follow Us

Maldives has suspended three of its ministers for using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insulting India.

The ministers - Malsha Sharif, Maryam Shiuna, and Mahzoom Majid - were suspended after a major row erupted over their remarks against PM Modi's social media post endorsing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

In a statement on Sunday, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the "derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” it said.

A row erupted on social media last week when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian government said it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

(With PTI inputs)

