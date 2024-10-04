Home
Maldives President Muizzu to visit India next week

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:57 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 12:57 IST
