Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers after India raises issue of derogatory remarks against PM Modi

India is one of the top sources of tourists to the Maldives. Over 200,000 tourists from India visited the island nation last year – the highest number of arrivals from a single country.

“While I wish success for India's tourism, targeting the Maldives so explicitly isn't diplomatic. India faces significant challenges competing in beach tourism, considering our resort infrastructure exceeds their total islands,” posted Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, another deputy minister of the Maldives. “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall,” Zahid Rameez, another politician with links to the Progressive Party of Maldives, wrote on X, reacting to a media report suggesting that Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep was a move to promote it as a competitor to the Maldives as a tourist destination.

The High Commission of India in Malé strongly raised the issue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Maldives and conveyed concerns over the comments made by certain ministers of the island nation.

Apart from the comments of Shiuna, Mahzoom and Rameez, New Delhi also conveyed its displeasure to Malé over some earlier derogatory posts by another deputy minister of the Maldives, Malsha Shareef, about the prime minister of India.

The Government of the Maldives suspended the three deputy ministers – Shareef, Mahzoom and Shiuna – by the evening.

Muizzu is set to fly to Beijing on Monday for his second foreign tour since taking over as the president on November 17. 2023. He earlier had a meeting with Modi on the sideline of the United Nations climate conference in Dubai.