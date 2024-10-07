Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Maldivian President Muizzu accorded ceremonial welcome

The Maldivian president, who is accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a Maldivian delegation, arrived in India on Sunday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 05:51 IST
India NewsMaldivesNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuDiplomacy

Follow us on :

Follow Us