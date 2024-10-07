Maldivian President Muizzu accorded ceremonial welcome

<p>New Delhi: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and given a guard of honour in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.</p><p>The Maldivian president, who is accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a Maldivian delegation, arrived in India on Sunday evening.</p><p>President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion.</p>.Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrives in India, to meet PM Modi today.<p>Muizzu later paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat here by laying a wreath.</p><p>Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh accompanied him to Rajghat.</p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that the "visit will provide further boost to this long-standing India-Maldives comprehensive bilateral partnership".</p>.<p>Though the Maldivian president attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it is his first bilateral visit to India.</p><p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President Muizzu on Sunday and expressed confidence that Muizzu's talks with Prime Minister Modi will lend a "new impetus" to "our friendly ties".</p><p>During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.</p>.<p>The meeting will take place at Hyderabad House later in the day. </p>