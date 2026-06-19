'Malicious lie': CPI(ML)L rejects Congress charge over cross-voting in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls

We are shocked to see that the Congress is blaming our MLAs in Jharkhand for the defeat of Pranav Jha in the Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand on 18 June. This is a malicious lie: CPI(ML)L Gen Secy @Dipankar_cpiml writes to @INCIndia president @kharge @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ebRSxwy75P