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'Malicious lie': CPI(ML)L rejects Congress charge over cross-voting in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls

In a terse letter, Bhattacharya said they were "shocked" to see that the Congress is blaming its MLAs for the defeat of Congress candidate Jha in the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:31 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:31 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeJharkhandCPI(ML)

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