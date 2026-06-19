'Malicious lie': CPI(ML)L rejects Congress charge over cross-voting in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls

<p>CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday shot off a letter to Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mallikarjun%20Kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, calling the grand old party's accusation that its two MLAs in Jharkhand cross-voted against I.N.D.I.A candidate Pranav Jha a "malicious lie" and urging him to ensure that they stop making allegations that undermine the Opposition bloc.</p><p>In a terse letter, Bhattacharya said they were "shocked" to see that the Congress is blaming its MLAs for the defeat of Congress candidate Jha in the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday. </p>.<p>"This is a malicious lie. Both our MLAs voted for Jha as planned in the meeting of opposition MLAs. Our polling agents duly verified the votes before the ballots were cast," he said, expressing "strong protest against the wholly unfounded and malicious propaganda" against their lawmakers and the "attempted tarnishing" of the party's image. </p><p>He recalled that in election after election, CPI(ML)L MLAs in Bihar and Jharkhand have voted for opposition candidates in Rajya Sabha. </p><p>"As you know, our party has been one of the most committed constituents of the INDIA bloc since its formation. We call upon you to ask Congress leaders to stop making unverified and unwarranted allegations against allies that undermine mutual trust among parties of the INDIA bloc," he said, adding that they were constrained to release this letter to the public given the wide publicity in the media.</p><p>Soon after the votes were counted, Congress Jharkhand in-charge K Raju alleged that the "RJD and CPIML)L betrayed us. They didn’t vote for us, and that's why we lost." On Thursday night itself, CPI(ML)L rejected the allegations saying Polit Bureau member Haldhar Mahato and Central Committee member Geeta Mandal, who were polling agents, duly verified the votes cast by MLAs.</p><p>CPI(ML)L said on ‘X’, the outcome makes it clear that the Congress failed to secure the support of all its own MLAs. </p><p>“Before pointing fingers at others, larger parties should first look within. Those making such statements to protect their party or leadership are damaging the credibility of CPI(ML) and all those legislators who voted in good faith for the Congress candidate. This is not merely an attempt to malign CPI(ML), but an effort that harms the image of the entire INDIA alliance,” it said on Thursday.</p>