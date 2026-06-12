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Mallikarjun Kharge, 3 others elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Pawan Khera, Mansoor Ali Khan of Congress and BJP’s M Nagaraja have been elected alongside Kharge to the Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:08 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsRajya Sabha

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