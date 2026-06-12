Mallikarjun Kharge, 3 others elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

<p>Bengaluru: Four <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> nominees, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, were elected unopposed on Thursday. </p>.<p>Pawan Khera, Mansoor Ali Khan of Congress and BJP’s M Nagaraja have been elected alongside Kharge to the Rajya Sabha. </p>.Karnataka Congress MLA Shadakshari taken ill in Delhi, admitted to private hospital.<p>Elections were announced to fill up four Rajya Sabha seats going vacant later this month: Iranna Kadadi, Narayana Koragappa (BJP), Kharge and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda of the JD(S). </p>.<p>Five candidates had filed nomination papers. During scrutiny, however, the nomination of Bhojanna Somayya, an independent candidate, was rejected. Accordingly, the remaining four were declared as “duly elected”.</p>.<p>Congratulating the Congress nominees, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said: “I am confident that they will champion Karnataka’s interests in Parliament, effectively voicing the aspirations of our people and working towards the state’s continued progress and development.</p>