Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mallikarjun Kharge attacks SIR exercise, calls it ‘electoral fraud’

In a post on X, Kharge shared his remarks in the Upper House and said, 'Electoral fraud in the name of SIR is happening everywhere!'
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 18:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 18:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentMallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us