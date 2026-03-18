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Mallikarjun Kharge bids farewell to retiring members in Rajya Sabha, urges review of House rules

He also said the House should have more sittings so that issues of public importance can be discussed with all seriousness.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeRajya Sabha

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