Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi 'deeply saddened' by loss of lives in Mizoram bridge collapse

At least 17 workers were killed and several others are feared trapped after the nder-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday, police said.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, they said.

"Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing," a police officer said.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, he said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled with the family members of the deceased, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the victims.