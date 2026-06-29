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Mallikarjun Kharge recognised as LoP in Rajya Sabha again

Kharge took oath in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeRajya Sabha

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