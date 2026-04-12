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Mallikarjun Kharge seeks details on women's quota bill, urges PM Modi for all-party meet

Kharge reiterated the demand for an all-party meeting after April 29 to discuss delimitation issue, which is linked to the amendment to the 33 per cent quota law.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 04:00 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 04:00 IST
India NewsCongressNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeLok Sabhadelimitation

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