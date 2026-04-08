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Mallikarjun Kharge's statement on RSS childish: Pralhad Joshi

The minister condemned Kharge’s controversial speech in which the Congress chief allegedly described the RSS and BJP as “poisonous snakes” and called for them to be “killed”.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargePralhad Joshi

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