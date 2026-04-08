<p>New Delhi: Slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his recent statement against RSS, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the Congress leader's behaviour was "childish and immature."</p><p>The minister condemned Kharge’s controversial speech in which the Congress chief allegedly described the RSS and BJP as “poisonous snakes” and called for them to be “killed”.</p>.'Doesn't deserve to be Congress chief': BJP on Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on Gujaratis.<p>“Kharge was never like this. I have known him since our college days. But ever since he came under Rahul Gandhi’s companionship, he has started making cheap, inconsistent and provocative statements,” Joshi told media persons here. </p><p>Describing Kharge’s remarks as highly irresponsible, the Union Minister said such language was unbecoming of a senior politician and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. “Calling for violence and equating a national organisation like the RSS with poisonous snakes reflects the dangerous culture of the Congress party,” Joshi said. </p><p>Joshi also criticised Kharge for reportedly calling Gujaratis “illiterate”, saying it was an insult to a state that produced towering leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>Joshi said Kharge’s statements showed the Congress had sunk to the “lowest level of politics” out of fear of electoral defeat.</p><p> “Unable to counter the BJP and RSS ideologically, they are spreading hatred and inciting violence. This is an unforgivable crime in a democracy,” Joshi said.</p>