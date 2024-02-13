'How can country progress when farmers are attacked': Mamata Banerjee condemns 'assault' on protesting farmers in Haryana

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condemned the firing of tear gas shells at protesting farmers in Haryana, dubbing it as “BJP’s brutal assault” on cultivators.

The Haryana Police lobbed tear gas shells at farmers who tried to break barricades set up at the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala, as growers demanding a law on minimum support price marched toward Delhi.

“How can our country progress when the farmers are attacked with tear gas shells for fighting for their basic rights? I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our farmers by the BJP,” Banerjee said in a post on X.