Mamata Banerjee hits out at Amit Shah in congratulatory post on son Jay's election as ICC chairman

Banerjee had in 2022 tacitly hit out at Jay Shah for the exit of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Meanwhile, more than a fortnight has passed since the junior doctors started the cease-work protest to demand justice for the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee medic who was raped and murdered at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. With nearly 6000 junior doctors in over 20 hospitals not working, the healthcare services across the state have been severely affected.

The senior doctors, who had briefly joined the protest, returned to work later, but could hardly fill the void created by the continuing cease work stir by thousands of junior doctors.

West Bengal CM on Thursday asserted that she had not threatened the agitating medics but spoken up against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s bid to trigger anarchy in the state.

“Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the medical students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false,” the chief minister and the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote on X.