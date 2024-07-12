Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, says NDA govt may not last long

Mumbai: On a whirlwind tour of Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar amid indications that she would campaign in Maharashtra in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha polls for Maha Vikas Aghadi.
This was Banerjee’s first visit to Mumbai after the Lok Sabha polls.
Incidentally, the two back-to-back meetings of the three big regional players come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Saturday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Pune on Sunday.
Interestingly, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also expected in Solapur on Sunday to briefly join the pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur.
Banerjee is in the city to attend the wedding of Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, at the Jio World Convention Centre.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter and MP Supriya Sule, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024.
Credit: X/@PawarSpeaks
Expressing serious concern over the stability of the current BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Banerjee said that the Modi dispensation would not remain in power for long. “This (central) government is not stable. It is not strong. It may not continue for long. My best wishes to them,” she said.
Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray and their sons Aditya and Tejas, were also present at Matoshree, the bungalow of the Thackerays in Bandra, when Mamata paid a visit.
पश्चिम बंगालच्या मुख्यमंत्री ममता बॅनर्जी आज मुंबई दौऱ्यावर असताना त्यांनी मुंबईच्या निवासस्थानी सदिच्छा भेट दिली. pic.twitter.com/Jp8r7oB2Y2— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 12, 2024
She also met Pawar and his daughter and NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule, the Baramati MP, at 'Silver Oak’ in Pedder Road. Pawar’s grand-nephews Rohit Pawar, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed and Yugendra, who could contest the Assembly polls from Baramati was also present.
The Trinamool Congress, the NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.