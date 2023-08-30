Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mamata Banerjee meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence, ties rakhi on him

Banerjee went to Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra after visiting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Juhu, sources said.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 17:31 IST

Follow Us

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here and tied a rakhi on him.

Banerjee went to Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra after visiting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Juhu, sources said.

"Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial celebrated Rakhi with Uddhav Thackeray ji and his family at his residence in Mumbai. They exchanged good wishes and celebrated the special day with smile and laughter," the TMC said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Trinamool Congress chief arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to attend the two-day meeting of the I.N.D.I.A bloc to be held on August 31 and September 1 at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 August 2023, 17:31 IST)
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT