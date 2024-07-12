Mamata Banerjee meets Uddhav Thackeray, says NDA govt may not last long

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unstable, and may not complete its term.

Banerjee met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence `Matoshree' in the Bandra area here. She would also be meeting NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar during her visit, she said.

"This government may not continue also. This is not a stable government," she said at a press conference with Thackeray.

"Khela has begun, It will go on," Banerjee said when asked to elaborate.