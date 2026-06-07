Mamata Banerjee reaches Delhi for crucial I.N.D.I.A. meeting; meets Arvind Kejriwal

<p>New Delhi: Trinamool Congress chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> and her AAP counterpart Arvind Kejriwal held discussions here on Sunday on the current political situation in the country, sources said.</p><p>Mamata reached Delhi earlier in the day to attend the I.N.D.I.A bloc's meeting on Monday noon where the future course of the Opposition would be discussed.</p> .As parties appear to be drifting apart in states, I.N.D.I.A. bloc may face challenges from within in 2026.<p>Kejriwal drove to Trinamool National General Abhiskeh Banerjee's residence here to meet Mamata, whose party faced a rout in the recent Assembly elections.</p><p>"When the people of India unite, no force on earth can stop their march towards justice, dignity and a better future in 2029," Trinamool Congress posted on 'X' after the meeting of both the leaders.</p> .<p>Some Trinamool MPs like Kirti Azad also met Mamata, amid speculation that some of the Lok Sabha members were unhappy with the leadership.</p><p>Meanwhile, AAP, which had come out of the I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, would not be attending the meeting.</p><p>AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed the sole purpose of Congress allying with any party is to strengthen themselves and not the country.</p><p>"We saw in Tamil Nadu, how they backstabbed their alliance in a matter of one day. In direct fights, Congress fails in challenging BJP. There is no question of an alliance with Congress," she said.</p>