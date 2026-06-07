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Mamata Banerjee reaches Delhi for crucial I.N.D.I.A. meeting; meets Arvind Kejriwal

Mamata reached Delhi earlier in the day to attend the I.N.D.I.A bloc's meeting on Monday noon where the future course of the Opposition would be discussed.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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