Home

Mamata to not attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Report

Last Updated 27 December 2023, 08:12 IST

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, reported news agency PTI, citing unnamed sources.

The boycott comes after CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury also turned down the invite, prompting a slightly threatening message from the VHP telling him it is 'in your best interest to join Ram, Ramatva and this Bharat'.

The construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is in full swing, and every second house in the ancient temple town is being spruced up for the key event.

Spread over 70 acres, the three-storied edifice will be inaugurated on January 22, even though construction on the top floors will continue for a few weeks thereafter.

More details to follow...

(Published 27 December 2023, 08:12 IST)
India NewsAyodhya Ram MandirAyodhyaIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

