Mamata condoles deaths in Tamil Nadu train mishap, asks Railways to be more vigilant

At least 9 people were reported dead in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station early on Saturday
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 07:59 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths due to a blaze in a stationary train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and asked the Railways to be more vigilant regarding safety.

At least 9 people were "reported dead" in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station early on Saturday, the Southern Railway said, adding a gas cylinder "illegally" taken in led to the blaze.

The "private party coach" with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

"Another devastating incident in railways, this time at Madurai (Tamil Nadu) today, involving a massive fire in a train, and leading to at least 9 shocking and tragic deaths and minimally 20 critical injury cases," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"While I convey my condolences to the families of the deceased & pray for the injured, expect that inquires would fix responsibilities soon. May I also urge the railway authorities to be more vigilant and less callous about safety and human lives?" she added.

(Published 26 August 2023, 07:59 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalMamata Banerjee

